Boston police seeking public’s help in identifying assault and larceny suspects

BOSTON — Boston Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects involved in an assault and larceny at Madrag’s on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on September 28, when two unknown individuals entered the store, verbally accosted an adult female victim, and stole a handbag.

One suspect took a burgundy or maroon-colored handbag without paying, while the other threw a water bottle at the victim, leaving her covered in water.

The suspects are described as two Black males in their twenties, whom the victim had not seen before. Despite canvassing the area, officers were unable to locate the suspects. The victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding it. They urge anyone with information to contact them at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group