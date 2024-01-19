Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aliana Roberts of Boston last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the area of 450 Washington St., police said. She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt and blue pajama pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on Aliana’s whereabouts to call 911 or 617-343-5619.

People can also call the Boston Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 800-494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME (27463).

