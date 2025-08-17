Boston police seeking public’s assistance in search for breaking and entering suspect

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a breaking and entering incident in Roxbury.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 11:25 AM on Friday at 101 Madison Park Court.

The suspect is described as an older Black male, wearing a black Red Sox hat, red sweatshirt, red shorts, and white sneakers. Detectives from District B-2 are actively investigating the case and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), or submitting a tip online through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

