Boston police seek publics help for search of three vandalism suspects

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for vandalism

Investigators say three women, all believed to be in their twenties, caused serious damage to a vehicle on 15 Guild Street in Roxbury on May 19th.

Boston police are actively investigating the incident.

If you know who they are or have information related to this case, police are asking you to call detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the Crimestoppers tip line, either by phone at 1-800-494-tips or by texting “tip” to crime (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

