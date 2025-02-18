Boston police seek public’s help locating two suspects in connection with assault in Beacon Hill

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help locating two suspects in connection with an assault and battery in Beacon Hill.

According to police on Friday, February 7 around 9:50 p.m. a man reportedly grabbed a victim in the area of 150 Charles Street and Putnam Avenue and wrapped their arms around them.

The first suspect is described as a white male, in his late twenties, with a thin build, wearing all-black clothing, and the second suspect is described as a white male.

The suspects were last seen fleeing towards Cedar Street.

Boston police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group