Boston police seek public’s help identifying woman in connection with assault and battery in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with assault and battery in Roxbury.

According to Boston Police, the incident took place around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 in the area of 10 Roxbury Street.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned female, 20-30 years old, about 5′5″, heavy set build, glasses, and light blonde hair that is curly and frizzy.

The suspect appears to have a tattoo on her right arm and was last seen wearing a cut-off black shirt and jean-style shorts.

Boston police is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

