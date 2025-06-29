Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspects in connection with armed robbery in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Roxbury.

According to police, on Thursday June 26 around 10:52 p.m. officers responded to the Cristian Convenience Store located at 411 Blue Hill Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two unidentified suspects entered the store and committed an armed robbery.

Police say a suspect entered the store first and walked behind the counter while brandishing a black firearm. The suspect then pointed the firearm at a store employee. Police say a second suspect then followed closely behind, jumped over the counter, and stole money from the cash register.

In addition to the cash, the second suspect also stole a victim’s wallet and cellphone. Both suspects fled the store on foot, turning onto Devon Street in the direction of Warren Street.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, thin build, wearing a black mask, black bubble jacket, black pants with tears, and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white sneakers with red trim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group