Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in accident causing injury

BRIGHTON, Mass — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a motor vehicle accident that caused an injury in Brighton.

According to police, on Friday, October 13 around 9:05 p.m. in the area of 60 Guest Street in Brighton, a vehicle was involved in an accident that caused personal injury.

The motor vehicle is described as a 2016 Subaru Impreza 4-door hatchback, either black or dark blue, with distinctive damage to the passenger side door, police say.

The crash is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

