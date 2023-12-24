Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in series of credit card fraud incidents

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a series of credit card fraud incidents that occurred downtown.

Police said the suspect may be linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATM machines.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-6150.

Community members wishing to assist investigators anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Boston Police say the department will protect the identity of anyone who wishes to help investigators anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

