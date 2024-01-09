Boston Police seek public’s help to identify person of interest in armed robbery in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a weekend armed robbery that occurred in Roxbury.
The armed robbery by knife occurred at approximately 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the area of 450 Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said.
Police described the suspect as a Black male who was wearing a red winter hat with fur on the front, a red plaid scarf, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
The suspect crossed the parking lot and went down Williams Street and made a right onto Washington Street, police said.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.
Community members wishing to assist investigators anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Boston Police said investigators will guard and protect the identities of tipsters who come forward with any information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
