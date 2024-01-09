BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a weekend armed robbery that occurred in Roxbury.

The armed robbery by knife occurred at approximately 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the area of 450 Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black male who was wearing a red winter hat with fur on the front, a red plaid scarf, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Boston Police seek public’s help to identify person of interest in armed robbery in Roxbury (Boston Police)

The suspect crossed the parking lot and went down Williams Street and made a right onto Washington Street, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist investigators anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Boston Police said investigators will guard and protect the identities of tipsters who come forward with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

