Cambridge Police: Missing Boston teen with autism has been found ‘in good health’

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Missing teen Tewahudo E. Gebremedhin, 17, of Jamaica Plain (Boston Police)

BOSTON — A teenager with autism who was reported missing earlier Sunday has been found, Cambridge Police said around 6 p.m.

Tewahudo E. Gebremedhin, 17, of Jamaica Plain, was earlier identified as a missing person by Boston Police around 1 p.m. Sunday, after he was last seen on Saturday.

“Mr. Gebremedhin was located. He is in good health and will be re-united with his family shortly,” Cambridge Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said Tewahudo suffers from autism, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and has limited verbal skills, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

