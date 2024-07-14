Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 9-year-old boy

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy from Dorchester.

Camron Shavers was last seen around 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 leaving 12 Standish St on his blue and black bike.

Shavers was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with designs, green shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group