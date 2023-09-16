Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 76-year-old man

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man from Roxbury.

Richard Gelzer was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, in the area of 25 Ruggles St., police said.

Police described Gelzer as a Black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and wearing a yellow jersey with dark pants. He is known to frequent the Nubian Square/Tropical Foods and the Mass. Ave. area. Police said he suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-6683.

People can also provide information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

