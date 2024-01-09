Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 66-year-old man

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old man.

Sylvester Bailey, who lives in the South End, was last seen on Friday, police said in a social media post on X.

Bailey was wearing black pants and a black long sleeve top.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone who sees Bailey is urged to call 911 or 617-343-5619.

BPD MISSING PERSON ALERT- SYLVESTER BAILEY, 66, of the SOUTH END-

Sylvester Bailey, 66 years of age, was last seen Friday, 01/05/2024 wearing black pants and a black long sleeve top. Call 911 or 617-343-5619 pic.twitter.com/Z8nB6UFoLt — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group