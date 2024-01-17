Boston police seek public help in searching for missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking public help in searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emily Souza of Boston was last seen on January 11 around 12:30 p.m.

Souza is described as 5′4″ with a thin build and between 80 and 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants and has long straight light brown hair.

Any information is asked to call 911 or A7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

