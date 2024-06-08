Boston police seek help identifying suspect in November 2022 assault

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated assault in November 2022.

According to Boston police officers responded to an assault at 279 Tremont Street around 1:48 a.m. on November 5, 2022.

Upon arrival, witnesses reported that the victim was punched in the face by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect then fled into a white party bus with several other males. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5′7″-5′9″, with a thin build, and beard, wearing all tan colored clothes and black high-top sneakers.

The victim sustained serious brain injuries as a result of the assault.

Police investigation revealed that the party bus contained several people celebrating a 21st birthday and was returning to the South Bay area to let passengers off.

The suspect may frequent the Albion, Dudley, Clifton, and Cottage Streets area.

Anyone with information on the identification of this individual is asked to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-6161.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

