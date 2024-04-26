Boston police seek help identifying person in connection with assault and battery at an MBTA station

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person in connection with an assault and battery incident.

Police say the incident happened on April 17 at the MBTA Park Street station around 9:53 p.m. The incident was an unprovoked assault on an unsuspecting female.

ID Sought re: Assault & Battery Investigation. 4/17 #MBTA Park St. 9:53PM Unprovoked assault on unsuspecting female. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you may have. TY pic.twitter.com/JjprDP0Eqx — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 26, 2024

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

