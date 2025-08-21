Boston police seek help identifying man accused of pinning woman against vehicle

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an early morning assault of a woman.

The alleged assault happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the area of Telegraph and Old Harbor streets in South Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was walking up Telegraph Street toward Old Harbor Street when she observed the suspect following her, police said.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to gain her attention by shouting before rushing toward her and pinning her against a vehicle. He then restrained her arms in an effort to restrict her movement, according to police.

Police said the victim screamed, broke free, and fled when the suspect became distracted.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect with the hope the public can identify him.

The suspect is desribed as a Hispanic, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build, a tan complexion, a black buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4742.

