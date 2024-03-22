Boston police seek help identifying individuals in connection with assault and battery in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking help identifying three individuals in connection with assault and battery in South Boston.

Boston police say on Sunday, March 17, around 4 p.m. three people were involved in an assault and battery incident in the area of E 2nd St and M St.

The first suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build, wearing a Celtics jersey, a tan scally cap, and a dark long-sleeve shirt or hoodie under the Celtics jersey.

Suspects 2 and 3 are both described as black males, a fourth suspect who isn’t pictured was also described as a black male.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Boston police at (617) 343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

