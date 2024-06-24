Local

Boston police seek assistance identifying man in connection with assault in South Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a man in connection with an assault in South Boston

According to police, the aggravated assault occurred around 1:36 p.m. on June 16 in the area of 425 W Broadway.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-thirties to early forties, 6′0″, and of large build.

Boston Police Department is investigating the incident, anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

