Boston Police searching for woman in connection to vandalizing building on Charles Street

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston Police need help identifying suspect of vandalism (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Boston Police are looking to identify a woman, known as the Charles Street Teen Tagger, who is accused of vandalizing a building in the city last month.

Police say the female suspect spray painted a building at 59 Charles Street on August 25.

The suspect is described as a White or White Hispanic female between 17-20 years old, wearing a Harvard Crimson hooded sweatshirt, glasses, mask, black shorts and multi-colored shoes, according to police.

The Boston Police are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about this individual is strongly urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

