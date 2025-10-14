Boston police searching for suspect in series of commercial burglaries in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries in downtown Boston.

Police say the burglaries have occurred since August 21. The incidents involve a suspect using a pry tool to gain entry into businesses during overnight hours.

The suspect stole items including credit cards, cash, electronics, and camera equipment.

Similar burglaries have been reported by the Boston University Police , Cambridge police, and Northeastern University police on September 25, involving a similar suspect and method of operation.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing either a black jacket or hoodie, a baseball cap with distinct writing on it, and carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact police at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

