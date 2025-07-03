Boston police searching for missing Roxbury woman with Alzheimer’s

Boston police are searching for a missing 66-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Marian Pena was last seen walking near the Boston Common Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.

Pena is described as a Hispanic female, around 5’4″ tall, 128 lbs with brown eyes and wears her gray/black hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and dark Crocs

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

