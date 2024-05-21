Boston Police safely locate missing 8-year-old boy last seen getting off school bus

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has safely located a missing 8-year-old boy from Dorchester.
Police say 8-year-old Jayden Jean was last seen Monday afternoon getting off the school bus at Norfolk and Middleton Streets. Around 10:30 p.m. police confirmed Jean was located.
EMS is on scene evaluating the boy as a precaution, but he is safe, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group