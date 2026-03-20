Boston Police search for 15-year-old boy who has been missing since December

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since December.

Jayden Milton of Mattapan was last seen on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in the area of Hosmer Street in Mattapan, police said in a statement on Friday.

Police described Milton as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with short hair.

Jayden Milton of Mattapan (Boston Police)

The teen is known to frequent the area of the Franklin Field Housing developments and Castlegate Street, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Mattapan detectives at 617-343-4712.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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