Boston police responding to chain reaction crash involving pedestrian on Nashua Street

BOSTON — Boston Police responded to Nashua Street for a chain reaction crash that led to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Police confirmed to Boston 25 News on the scene that one car got hit by another vehicle and then lost control before hitting a pedestrian.
There is no word on the victim’s condition. But police say the people in the car were not seriously injured.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
