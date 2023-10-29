Boston Police remembering patrolman slain in 1912 while questioning suspect for insulting a woman

BOSTON — Boston Police are remembering a patrolman who was killed in the line of duty in 1912, the same year the Titanic sunk, while questioning a suspect for insulting a woman.

Patrolman Albert R. Peterson was “shot and killed by an armed suspect he was questioning in relation to an incident in which one of the males had insulted a female passing by,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

Both of the men fled the scene and were never apprehended.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson, who was killed in the line of duty on this day 110 years ago,” police said.

Boston Police Patrolman Albert R. Peterson (Boston Police)

Peterson was a veteran of the Spanish-American War, and had served with the Boston Police Department for 6 years. He was 36 at the time of his death and was survived by his wife, mother, brother, and sister.

He is buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. His name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., Panel 60, West line 13.

His name is also forever engraved on the Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial at the State House in Boston.

Also in 1912, the department bought its first patrol wagon, according to online city records.

