Boston police radios were offline for 30 minutes during night of violence, councilor Flynn says

Boston police radios were offline for around 30 minutes during a night of violence in the city that left five people shot near Franklin Park, city councilor Ed Flynn said Monday.

While officers were working to keep crowds at Sunday’s Dominican Parade safe, Flynn says the Boston Police Department’s main radio channel was down for half an hour, forcing officers to respond to an active shooting without proper communication tools.

“We respectfully request that the Boston Police Department conduct a full investigation into what caused the radio system breakdown, how it affected the response, and the steps being taken to ensure this does not happen again. We also ask that the findings be reported back to the Council and the public,” Flynn wrote in a letter co-signed by at-large city councilor Erin Murphy to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“Our police officers should never be placed in a dangerous position where they respond to active shootings without reliable communication tools,” Flynn added on social media.

Police said officers were called to the scene of four shootings, all in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood early Monday morning.

A man was shot in the area of 20 Ellington Street in Dorchester around 1 a.m.

A man was shot in the area of 55 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester around 2:50 a.m.

A man was shot in the area of 2 Barry Park in Dorchester around 2:52 a.m.

A person was shot in the area of 98 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester around 2:53 a.m.

On August 9, Boston police converted from an analog radio system to a digital encrypted system.

Flynn also said that he chaired a council hearing last week regarding the city’s “outdated” EMS phone system.

“These failures highlight the broader problem of underinvestment in essential tools that our first responders need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Flynn said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston police for comment.

