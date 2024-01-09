Boston police officer turns to public for help after Mattapan house fire displaces mother

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is asking the public for help after her mother’s house caught fire on December 26.

Crews responded to the area of Woodale Avenue in Mattapan around 2 a.m. and found heavy flames shooting from the second floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“My mother was awakened by the smell of smoke and her kitchen engulfed in flames,” Officer Linda Mendez wrote in a GoFundMe post. “Miraculously my mom was able to safely make it out of her unit.”

Four adults and one child lived in the home and all were able to make it out safely.

“She selflessly assisted all three floors of the multi-family notifying the families of fire going in and out the building until everyone made it out, all while calling 911 for assistance,” Mendez wrote of her mother. “She is known for her supportive nature to family and friends, always showing up and this time she needs us. She is now in need of financial support during this difficult time. The funds donated will be used for temporary housing, relocation cost (1st, Last, Security), replacement of furniture, clothing and many other household/personal necessities.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

