Boston police officer taken to hospital after responding to car accident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car he was assisting after a crash Wednesday.

The officer was assisting drivers involved in a two-car crash on Cambridge Street when one of the cars jerked forward, unintentionally swiping the officer, the Boston Police Department said.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Boston Police say they don’t expect any charges to be filed at this time.

