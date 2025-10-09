Boston police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Cummins Highway

A Boston police officer avoided serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mattapan on Thursday.

The officer was working a detail on Cummins Highway in Mattapan when they were struck by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 a.m., a Boston police officer spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the officer appeared to stop at the scene, according to Boston police.

