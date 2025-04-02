Boston police officer charged with OUI after crash injures another officer

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston police officer is facing OUI charges after crashing into another vehicle and injuring another officer.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Stephen O’Connell, 38, of Hanover was driving a black 2023 Nissan Frontier when he lost control and struck an SUV shortly after midnight on April 1 on Route 3 southbound in Weymouth.

The SUV, which was later identified as an unmarked Boston Police cruiser was pushed across lanes of traffic, off the road, and into the tree line.

The cruiser was driven by an off-duty Boston Police officer driving home after his shift. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After further investigation, officers determined that O’Connell displayed several signs of impairment and was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence (liquor), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to signal, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

O’Connell was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

