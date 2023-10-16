Boston Police mourning the loss of retired K-9 Dexter

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9, Dexter.

The department paid tribute to Dexter in a social media post on Monday.

Dexter served alongside Boston Police officers for more than 7 years, police said.

“It is with deep regret that the BPD announces the passing of retired K-9 Dexter,” police said.

“He proudly served for over 7 years, and retired in January, 2022,” police said. “Dexter will be missed by all at BPD and we send our condolences to his former handler & family during this sad and difficult time.”

Dexter’s passing was announced Monday, the same day the Somerville Police Department announced the passing of its K-9, Lobo.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, a police dog, also known as K-9, is a dog specifically trained to assist members of law enforcement. Police K-9s, which are used widely across the United States, usually serve in the force for 6 to 9 years.

The most commonly used breeds are German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, but several other breeds are represented having some unique talents, according to the foundation. Basset Hounds, Bloodhounds, and Labrador Retrievers, for example, are known for their tracking, trailing, and detection skills.

When they die, police K-9s are often given full police honors and are saluted by the officers who serve alongside them.

