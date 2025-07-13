Boston police: Malden man arrested, charged with drug trafficking

BOSTON — Boston police have arrested a Malden man on drug trafficking charges.

Dylan Emmanuel, 28, is being charged with:

Trafficking of Class B (Crack Cocaine)

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Fugitive from Justice

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, as officers conducted a drug investigation near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. A man, later identified as Emmanuel, was observed engaging in suspicious activities, including a possible street-level drug transaction.

Officers noticed a vehicle circling the block with two individuals inside. The operator manipulated something in the engine compartment and placed an unknown item in his pocket.

The vehicle was later seen again in a different area, where both occupants exited and walked in different directions. Emmanuel was observed making a phone call and meeting another male for a hand-to-hand exchange.

Upon stopping Emmanuel, officers found him visibly nervous and unable to produce a valid driver’s license. During a search of his vehicle, officers discovered two large plastic bags containing 73 packaged bags of crack cocaine inside a white sock. An additional 14 plastic bags and $210 in cash were found on Emmanuel.

The drugs were weighed and found to be approximately 146 grams of crack cocaine. Emmanuel faces charges of trafficking crack cocaine, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and being a fugitive from justice.

Emmanuel is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at an unspecified date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

