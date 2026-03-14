Boston police looking for public’s help in breaking and entering investigation in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are looking for the public’s help in locating the suspect pictured in surveillance footage from an alleged breaking and entering on 12 Devon Street in Roxbury.

According to authorities, around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, officials responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in the area of 12 Devon Street.

When police arrived, they located a victim who stated that an unknown suspect had used a rock to break the front door of the residence. On March 11, the suspect had also allegedly attempted to break into his motor vehicle which was parked across the street.

Boston police are currently investigating, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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