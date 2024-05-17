Boston police looking for missing 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen for almost two weeks

Boston police are asking for help locating a missing teen who hasn’t been seen since May 5.

17-year-old Jaize Shabazz-Fealy was last seen around 2:00 p.m. at the Melvin H. King South End Academy. Shabazz-Fealy is described as a light-skinned black male, about 5′07″, approximately 170lbs, with a short afro.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black Spider-Man sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white lettering and a gray or black backpack.

Shabazz-Fealy could possibly be with family in the Providence, Rhode Island area, police say. He also suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group