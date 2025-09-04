Boston police looking for man who allegedly pinned woman against car in South Boston

BOSTON — Police are asking for help finding a man in connection with an assault in South Boston.

On August 17th, around 2:00 a.m., a man allegedly pinned a woman against a car and tried restraining her on Telegraph Street, near the Dorchester Heights Monument.

That woman reportedly screamed and was able to break free.

Boston police say the suspect is 5′7″ man with a black buzz cut and appears to be young or middle-aged.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Boston police.

