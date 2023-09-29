Boston police looking for help identifying suspect in connection with stolen $70,000 viola

BOSTON — Boston police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify an individual in connection with the theft of a $70,000 viola in Brighton last month.

Police said the theft happened between 2:50 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on August 27 in the area of 120 Glenville Avenue.

The stolen viola is 16.5 inches long and was stored inside a black Panther High Tech case valued at $1,300, according to police. The case was decorated with two Boston University stickers and a Vivant Vintage sticker.

On Thursday, police shared photos of a suspect described as a white male, about 30 to 40 years old, standing between 5′9″ and 6′0″ with a stocky build, a light mustache and beard, dark colored curly hair and blue tattoos on his forearm.

Suspect in connection to stolen viola in Brighton

He was last seen on Sept. 15 in the area of Harvard Avenue in Allston wearing hoop earrings, a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts, black socks and white sneakers while driving a black scooter, according to police.

Police this week said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group