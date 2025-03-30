Boston police locate missing 91-year-old with dementia

BOSTON — Boston police have located a missing 91-year-old woman with dementia.

Police first posted on Saturday night reporting that Marie Maxi was missing and last seen in the Fenway area of Boston.

Maxi suffers from dementia and is believed to be in need of assistance.

Boston Police confirmed to Boston 25 on Sunday afternoon that Maxi was located and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

