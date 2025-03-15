Boston Police issue warning of drink spiking during St Patrick’s Day weekend

BOSTON — Boston Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant for drink spiking this St Patrick’s Day weekend.

“The parade is welcoming and SAFE to all attendees, and should NOT compromise the quality of life for South Boston residents, Boston Police said in a release. “At the parade, public drinking, providing alcohol to minors, and open containers of alcohol in public is illegal and will lead to the seizure of alcohol and arrest,” Boston police said.

GHB, Ketamine, and Rohypnol, commonly known as “roofies”, are scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs that can be secretly placed in beverages.

To help ensure safety, Boston police are providing the following tips:

Always have your drink served directly by a bartender or server. Avoid accepting drinks from people you do not know or trust.

Keep your drink in sight at all times. Never leave it unattended.

If you need to leave your table, take your drink with you—even to the restroom.

Cover your drink when you are not actively drinking. Many innovative products are available to help safeguard your beverage.

Consider using drink-testing tools such as test strips or nail polish that detect the presence of drugs.

Seek immediate assistance if you feel dizzy, nauseous, light-headed, or otherwise unwell.

Watch for unusual behavior in friends and acquaintances, and be cautious of strangers attempting to separate individuals from their group.

If you see someone who appears distressed, wandering alone late at night, or dressed inappropriately for the weather, contact local authorities immediately.

Boston Police are urging anyone who has fallen victim to drink spiking or any other criminal activity to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

