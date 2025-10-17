Boston police investigating string of cash register robberies from the weekend

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating a series of four commercial robberies involving the theft of cash registers that occurred over the past week in various neighborhoods.

The robberies took place at locations in Hyde Park, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain.

In each incident, the suspect, or suspects, distracted clerks by pretending to purchase something before seizing the cash register when it was opened.

The suspect(s) in these robberies have been consistently described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black surgical mask.

Notably, no weapons were displayed during any of the incidents.

The Boston Police Department is urging anyone with information related to these robberies to contact them directly. Community members can also provide information anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

