Boston police investigating fatal shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Dorchester late Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to Old Road and Michigan Avenue in Dorchester for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and the department’s homicide unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

