Boston police investigating chain-reaction crash involving pedestrian

BOSTON — A chain reaction crash in Boston led to a pedestrian getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, authorities said.

Police confirmed to Boston 25 News at the scene along Nashua Street that one car got hit by another vehicle and then lost control before hitting a pedestrian.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. But police say the people in the car were not seriously injured.

Boston police responding to chain reaction crash involving pedestrian on Nashua Street

There were no additional details immediately available.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

