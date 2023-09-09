Boston police investigating after person shot, left with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a person was shot early Saturday morning.

Around 5:26 a.m. officer responded to the area of 12 Greenock Street for a shot spotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a person shot, police say.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a second victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on going.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

