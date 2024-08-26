Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON — Police on Monday identified the man killed in a stabbing in Dorchester on Friday night.

David Abrain, 52, of Roxbury, died after suffering stab wounds on Dorchester Avenue, police said.

David Adams, 38, of Dorchester was arrested on Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing. Adams is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a murder change at a later date.

At about 9:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to 1879 Dorchester Ave. for a report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Abrain injured from stab wounds, police said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

