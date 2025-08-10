Local

Boston police, FBI arrest and charge man with numerous firearm-related offenses in Hyde Park

By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department, alongside the assistance from the FBI, arrested and charged a man with numerous firearm-related offenses.

Kenneth Bigby-Williams, 29, was arrested on August 7 by the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force and Boston Police Department on multiple firearm-related charges in Hyde Park.

At approximately 5:55 AM, investigators observed Bigby-Williams leaving his residence and heading towards Georgetown Drive. When approached by law enforcement, he fled on foot while clutching his waistband but was quickly apprehended.

The arrest followed a thorough investigation that led to search warrants for Bigby-Williams and his residence at 142 Margaretta Drive, where authorities found:

  • Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle
  • Glock 43 pistol (9mm)
  • Glock 22 pistol (.40 caliber)
  • Sig Sauer P250 pistol (.45 caliber)
  • Ammunition:
  • 10 live 9mm rounds
  • 52 live 5.56 x 45mm rounds
  • 1 live 5.7 x 28mm round
  • 3 live .45 caliber rounds
  • Large capacity feeding devices and magazines:
  • GL40 magazine (28-round capacity)
  • Ruger 5.7 x 28 magazine (20-round capacity)
  • Two Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazines (10-round capacity each)
  • GL43X magazine (10-round capacity)
  • 5.56 x 45 magazine (40-round capacity)
  • GL22 .40 caliber magazine (15-round capacity)
  • Firearm accessories:
  • Browning rifle case
  • Black plastic gun case
  • Black plastic Glock speed loader

Bigby-Williams is facing charges including:

  • Unlawful Carry of a Firearm (Second Offense)
  • Unlawful Carry of a Loaded Firearm (Second Offense)
  • Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
  • Unlawful Possession of an Assault Weapon
  • Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Without an FID Card
  • Improper Storage of a Rifle/Shotgun Near a Minor
  • Three Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

