Boston police, FBI arrest and charge man with numerous firearm-related offenses in Hyde Park

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department, alongside the assistance from the FBI, arrested and charged a man with numerous firearm-related offenses.

Kenneth Bigby-Williams, 29, was arrested on August 7 by the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force and Boston Police Department on multiple firearm-related charges in Hyde Park.

At approximately 5:55 AM, investigators observed Bigby-Williams leaving his residence and heading towards Georgetown Drive. When approached by law enforcement, he fled on foot while clutching his waistband but was quickly apprehended.

The arrest followed a thorough investigation that led to search warrants for Bigby-Williams and his residence at 142 Margaretta Drive, where authorities found:

Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle

Glock 43 pistol (9mm)

Glock 22 pistol (.40 caliber)

Sig Sauer P250 pistol (.45 caliber)

Ammunition:

10 live 9mm rounds

52 live 5.56 x 45mm rounds

1 live 5.7 x 28mm round

3 live .45 caliber rounds

Large capacity feeding devices and magazines:

GL40 magazine (28-round capacity)

Ruger 5.7 x 28 magazine (20-round capacity)

Two Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazines (10-round capacity each)

GL43X magazine (10-round capacity)

5.56 x 45 magazine (40-round capacity)

GL22 .40 caliber magazine (15-round capacity)

Firearm accessories:

Browning rifle case

Black plastic gun case

Black plastic Glock speed loader

Bigby-Williams is facing charges including:

Unlawful Carry of a Firearm (Second Offense)

Unlawful Carry of a Loaded Firearm (Second Offense)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of an Assault Weapon

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Rifle/Shotgun Near a Minor

Three Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

