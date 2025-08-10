Boston police, FBI arrest and charge man with numerous firearm-related offenses in Hyde Park

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department, alongside the assistance from the FBI, arrested and charged a man with numerous firearm-related offenses.
Kenneth Bigby-Williams, 29, was arrested on August 7 by the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force and Boston Police Department on multiple firearm-related charges in Hyde Park.
At approximately 5:55 AM, investigators observed Bigby-Williams leaving his residence and heading towards Georgetown Drive. When approached by law enforcement, he fled on foot while clutching his waistband but was quickly apprehended.
The arrest followed a thorough investigation that led to search warrants for Bigby-Williams and his residence at 142 Margaretta Drive, where authorities found:
- Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle
- Glock 43 pistol (9mm)
- Glock 22 pistol (.40 caliber)
- Sig Sauer P250 pistol (.45 caliber)
- Ammunition:
- 10 live 9mm rounds
- 52 live 5.56 x 45mm rounds
- 1 live 5.7 x 28mm round
- 3 live .45 caliber rounds
- Large capacity feeding devices and magazines:
- GL40 magazine (28-round capacity)
- Ruger 5.7 x 28 magazine (20-round capacity)
- Two Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazines (10-round capacity each)
- GL43X magazine (10-round capacity)
- 5.56 x 45 magazine (40-round capacity)
- GL22 .40 caliber magazine (15-round capacity)
- Firearm accessories:
- Browning rifle case
- Black plastic gun case
- Black plastic Glock speed loader
Bigby-Williams is facing charges including:
- Unlawful Carry of a Firearm (Second Offense)
- Unlawful Carry of a Loaded Firearm (Second Offense)
- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
- Unlawful Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Without an FID Card
- Improper Storage of a Rifle/Shotgun Near a Minor
- Three Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
He is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
