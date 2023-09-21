Boston police asking for help finding missing Roxbury teen who did not arrive at school

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roxbury teen who did not arrive at school Thursday.

Police say 14-year-old Jaydn Betts was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday morning leaving the area of Highland Street to take a train from the Jackson MBTA station to Andrew’s Square. Police say he never arrived at his school, Upper Academy.

Jaydn is a Black male, approximately 5′4″ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a Patriots winter hat, black jacket, dark-colored pants and black shoes, police say.

Police say he is known to suffer from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group