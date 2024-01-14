Boston police asking for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen for two days.

Wenxin Zheng was last seen on Washington Street in Chinatown around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12.

She was wearing a black jacket and black pants, Boston police say.

Zheng is a student at the John O’Bryant School and frequents Newbury Street, Downtown Crossing and Castle Island. She also has ties to Quincy, BPD says.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is advised to contact Boston police detectives at (617) 343-6150.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

