Boston police arrest two people on drug and firearm charges

BOSTON — Boston police arrested two individuals on drug and firearm charges following an investigation near Causeway Street and Portland Street in Downtown Boston.

The incident began around 7:25 PM on Friday when officers observed suspicious activity indicative of a possible street-level drug transaction.

Upon investigation, officers identified one suspect, 24-year-old Stephano Toussaint of Lowell, MA, who was found in possession of illegal narcotics and a firearm.

During the search, officers recovered multiple bags containing a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, and a folded dollar bill with a powdered substance believed to be fentanyl. A ‘belly band’ style holster was discovered beneath Toussaint’s sweatshirt, containing a loaded Beretta APX 9mm semi-automatic firearm with an obliterated serial number.

In total, officers seized approximately 21 grams of suspected crack cocaine, one paper fold containing suspected fentanyl, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Toussaint was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Trafficking Class B (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A (Fentanyl)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class E

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Defacing Serial Number on Firearm

Assault and Battery

Additionally, a second suspect, 43-year-old Sharleen McNeil of Roxbury, was also arrested after officers discovered she had multiple outstanding warrants for possession of Class B drugs.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

