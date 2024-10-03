Boston Police arrest Swansea used car business owner on multiple warrants for fraud scheme

SWANSEA, Mass. — Boston Police have arrested a Swansea used car business owner who is now facing nearly three dozen charges in connection with an elaborate fraud scheme.

Edward Cicciu, 46, of Attleboro, was arrested by Boston officers around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, Swansea Police announced that the department had obtained multiple arrest warrants for Cicciu on fraud-related charges.

Cicciu is the owner of Bristol County Auto Exchange at 2388 Grand Army of the Republic Highway in Swansea, and the alleged fraud scheme involves “dozens of potential victims,” Foley said.

Cicciu is charged with nine counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, eight counts of forge/misuse of RMV document; 13 counts of title, failure to deliver upon motor vehicle transfer; four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of larceny by check over $1,200. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Fall River District Court.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in the coming days, Foley said.

Since May, about 25 people had reported to Swansea Police that they were defrauded by Bristol County Auto Exchange, Foley said.

At least 10 more alleged victims have come forward since last week, when police announced the arrest warrants for Cicciu, Foley said.

An investigation found that Cicciu would receive cars on loan from a local auction but would not receive the titles for the vehicles until he paid the auction company in full, Foley said. The vehicles were then put up for sale at Bristol County Auto Exchange.

Cicciu would allegedly complete a sale, take the payment, attach fake or forged license plates, and promise that a title and registration would be mailed to the purchaser, Foley said.

Cicciu would then allegedly stop responding to the victims and never pay the auction company for the vehicle. The purchasers never received the titles and therefore could not register the vehicles, Foley said. The auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles and is in the process of repossessing them.

“I want to thank our law enforcement partners who helped to spread the word about the warrants for Mr. Cicciu’s arrest, leading to him being taken into custody last night in Boston,” Foley said. “Since we announced the warrants last week, several additional victims have come forward and we remain diligent as we continue to work on this case.”

Swansea Police continue to investigate the matter, Foley said.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the fraud scheme involving Cicciu is asked to contact Swansea Police Officer Donald Dibiasio at 508-674-8464.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group